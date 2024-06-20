Pacific Northwest dams' devastating impact on Indigenous communities acknowledged in new report

Seattle, Washington - The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has admitted the devastating impacts federal dams have had on Indigenous communities in the Pacific Northwest.

The Ice Harbor Dam in the Columbia River Basin is one of 11 whose harmful impacts on Indigenous communities are detailed in a new US government report. © IMAGO / Danita Delimont

The report, released Tuesday, "documents the historic, ongoing, and cumulative impacts of federal Columbia River dams on Columbia River Basin Tribes" and provides recommendations for better policy going forward.

The Columbia River Basin is a large area that covers parts of what is now Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, as well as British Colombia in Canada and small portions of Wyoming, Nevada, and Utah.

The region was historically known for its rich wildlife and abundant salmon populations which sustained communities native to the area and played a central role in their cultural and spiritual practices.

White settlement and the construction of a series of US hydroelectric dams in the basin between the 1900s and 1970s severely disrupted Indigenous communities' way of life and infringed on their sovereignty, the report acknowledges.

Indigenous villages and cultural and spiritual sites were inundated and destroyed by the dams and their reservoirs, while burial sites have been eroded.

The US government did not properly address the displacement of Indigenous people caused by the dams' construction and subsequent flooding, contributing to high rates of housing insecurity today.

On top of that, several salmon and other species have gone extinct or been listed as endangered, which has had detrimental impacts on tribal wealth and economic opportunity.