Senate makes last-ditch bipartisan effort to avoid government shutdown

Washington DC - The US Senate drafted a last-ditch short-term budget proposal Tuesday as time was running out for Congress to avoid a partial government shutdown, though the odds of it passing the House remained slim.

Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (l.) and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer endorsed a short-term Senate budget proposal. © REUTERS

With just days left before the September 30 deadline, both Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed the draft, which would keep the government open until November 17.



But there was no immediate indication that the warring factions of House Republicans, who have forced the showdown over government funding, would take it up if passed in the Senate.

"Shutting the government down over a domestic budget dispute doesn't strengthen anyone’s political position," McConnell said.

"It just puts important progress on ice. And it leaves millions of Americans on edge," he said.

The White House joined McConnell in pushing for Congress to adopt the Senate package, with President Joe Biden saying that "it's time for Republicans in the House of Representatives to start doing their job."