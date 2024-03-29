South Carolina keeps its racially gerrymandered congressional map as SCOTUS dithers

Columbia, South Carolina - A federal court said a South Carolina congressional map already adjudged to be unconstitutional can stay in place this year's elections, the consequences of which "will be felt for years," civil rights advocates said.

South Carolina's racially gerrymandered 1st Congressional District map will stay in place for the 2024 elections, a federal court ruled. © Julia Nikhinson / AFP

The decision issued by the South Carolina District Court left in place the map drawn up by Republicans in for the state's 1st Congressional District, despite previously finding it to be an "unconstitutional racial gerrymander."

In explaining the move acknowledged as "unusual," the three judges on the panel essentially said their hands were tied by the US Supreme Court's inaction on the case.

South Carolina state officials had appealed the federal court's ruling, and even though oral arguments were heard as early as October last year, the seven justices have still not decided the matter.

With the South Carolina primary just over two months away, it is now too late to change the district's map, the federal court said Thursday.