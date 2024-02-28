Super Tuesday 2024: What to look out for in the presidential primaries' biggest night

Washington DC - Super Tuesday is considered one of the most important dates during the 2024 presidential race, but what exactly is it, and why is it so important?

Next week, candidates will battle it out for their respective party's nomination on Super Tuesday – one of the most important dates in the US presidential elections. © Collage: IMAGO / Xinhua, STEPHEN MATUREN, ROBERTO SCHMIDT, & Nicholas Kamm / AFP

To put it simply, Super Tuesday, which is typically held in February or March, is when a handful of states hold primary contests or caucuses in a single day.

Within each state is an allotted number of delegates, which are individuals selected to represent that state. They also decide where their delegate vote will go, which could possibly go to a candidate who didn't win the popular vote, much like the Electoral College in the general election.

This is a big one, as one-third of all delegates up for grabs will be on the table next Tuesday, leading many to consider it one of the most important moments of the presidential election.

According to The New York Times, the term first came about in the 1970s but was used to describe the last big handful of primaries instead of the first, as we currently use it.

Our modern use of the term came about in the 1980s, and since then, Super Tuesday has become a pretty reliable indicator as to which candidate from each party would go on to the general election in November.

Things may feel a bit anticlimactic this time around, as the nominees for both major parties have pretty much already been chosen, but there are still plenty of nail-biting moments and staunch competitiveness to be had.