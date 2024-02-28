Biden's Michigan primary win overshadowed by unprecedented protest vote against Gaza war

Dearborn, Michigan - Joe Biden scored an easy win in Michigan's presidential primary Tuesday but was dealt a stinging rebuke over the war in Gaza in an Arab American-led protest that raised concerns over his bid to win the swing state in November's election.

President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan, but was dealt a serious warning by Arab-Americans who voted "uncommitted" in their tens of thousands. © REUTERS

There was little suspense over the outcome for both parties, with the president almost unopposed in the Democratic nominating contest and his predecessor Donald Trump declared the victor the Republican vote as polls were closing.



But tens of thousands of Democrats in a swing state crucial to Biden's reelection hopes ticked the "uncommitted" box as part of a push by the Listen to Michigan campaign to jolt the president into backing off from his support of Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

With some 99% of polling stations reporting, the "uncommitted" share accounted for over 100,000 votes – some 13% – far above the final totals in each of the last three election cycles.

Biden released a statement thanking voters, touting his record on working for Michigan's middle class and acknowledging that there was "much left to do" – but made no mention of the Gaza conflict and ignored the protest vote.