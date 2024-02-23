Who will win the South Carolina primary? Donald Trump vs. Nikki Haley at home

Columbia, South Carolina - A strong woman who might be able to bring the United States together, Nikki Haley , Donald Trump's only remaining opponent, is indeed popular among many Republican women voting in South Carolina's presidential primary this weekend. But will it be enough to win?

Nikki Haley (l.) will faceoff against Donald Trump at the polls in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday. © Collage: BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Trump, the runaway favorite who has already won the contests in Iowa and New Hampshire easily, remains the top choice among many women voters even though he faces four criminal indictments and raises eyebrows with his unseemly, even outrageous comments.



Haley is well known in the state capital Columbia. She served as governor of the Palmetto State and hopes to do better in the primary Saturday than predicted in the polls, which put her a full 30 points behind Trump.

Haley continued her vow on Friday not to drop out of the race, regardless of Saturday's outcome.

"Tomorrow, South Carolina votes," she wrote on X. "On Sunday, I’ll still be running for president because when the stakes are this high, you don’t quit. You fight harder.

Connie Gilliam (54), who voted early for Haley in the primary, thinks she can bounce back, gushing praise for Trump's rival.

"She was a wonderful governor in our state. She did great things for South Carolina. And so we just feel like she would be a great president," said Gilliam, a retired teacher, calling Haley a fighter.

She said she likes the fact that, after long opposing such a move, Haley removed the Confederate flag from the legislature building, erasing a Civil War-era symbol of the state's pro-slavery past.

In comparison to Trump, Haley is a "kinder person" and "she will just be better at bringing the country back together," Gilliam said.