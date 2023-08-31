Texas' Death Star bill shot down by judge in big win for blue cities

Houston, Texas - A state judge has blocked a Republican -priority law – known as the "Death Star" bill – designed to strip local governing power from Texas ' blue cities.

House Bill 2127 seeks to impose restrictions on local ordinances around labor, agriculture, climate, and finance that go further than what is allowed under state law. It is not clearly specified which ordinances would be impacted by the law, but it is expected to cover fundamental areas like minimum wage increases, worker protections, and even the ability of cities to issue emergency regulations during natural disasters.

Critics have characterized that the measure as an attempt by the Republican-controlled state legislature to wrest power from Texas cities, many of which are Democratic strongholds.

The Death Star bill, as it is known by opponents, was passed out of the state legislature in May and signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June, to widespread opposition.

The City of Houston struck back against the GOP power grab with a court challenge in July, arguing that the language of the bill is overly vague and that it violates the state constitution, which grants "the full power of self-government" to cities.

Space City ultimately prevailed on Wednesday as District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble came to the Light Side, ruling, "The Court declares House Bill 2127 in its entirety is unconstitutional – facially, and as applied to Houston as a constitutional home rule city."