Texas' Death Star bill shot down by judge in big win for blue cities
Houston, Texas - A state judge has blocked a Republican-priority law – known as the "Death Star" bill – designed to strip local governing power from Texas' blue cities.
House Bill 2127 seeks to impose restrictions on local ordinances around labor, agriculture, climate, and finance that go further than what is allowed under state law. It is not clearly specified which ordinances would be impacted by the law, but it is expected to cover fundamental areas like minimum wage increases, worker protections, and even the ability of cities to issue emergency regulations during natural disasters.
Critics have characterized that the measure as an attempt by the Republican-controlled state legislature to wrest power from Texas cities, many of which are Democratic strongholds.
The Death Star bill, as it is known by opponents, was passed out of the state legislature in May and signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June, to widespread opposition.
The City of Houston struck back against the GOP power grab with a court challenge in July, arguing that the language of the bill is overly vague and that it violates the state constitution, which grants "the full power of self-government" to cities.
Space City ultimately prevailed on Wednesday as District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble came to the Light Side, ruling, "The Court declares House Bill 2127 in its entirety is unconstitutional – facially, and as applied to Houston as a constitutional home rule city."
Houston mayor reacts to legal victory against Death Star bill
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner celebrated the win as a victory for Texas municipalities and voters, alike.
"I am thrilled that Houston, our legal department, and sister cities were able to obtain this victory for Texas cities. HB 2127 was a power grab by the Legislature and an unwarranted and unconstitutional intrusion into local power granted to Houston and other home-rule cities by the Texas Constitution," Turner said in a press release.
"The Governor’s and Legislature’s ongoing war on such home-rule cities hurts the State and its economy, discourages new transplants from other states, and thwarts the will of Texas voters who endowed these cities in the Texas Constitution with full rights to self-government and local innovation," he continued. "This self-defeating war on cities needs to end."
The Texas attorney general's office is expected to appeal Wednesday's ruling.
Cover photo: Collage: BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP & SCOTT HALLERAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP