Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wins re-election after fierce challenge from Omar Fateh

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey has won a third term in office after a ranked-choice election that saw him face off against democratic socialist Omar Fateh, among other challengers.

Frey won just over 50% of the votes in the second and final round of ranked-choice voting on Tuesday night, while Fateh earned a little over 44%, as reported by ABC News.

Frey, a 44-year-old moderate Democrat, first became mayor in 2019 and was the projected frontrunner, but he faced a significant challenge from Fateh, whose campaign has been compared to that of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Fateh, a 35-year-old democratic socialist and state senator, led an energized campaign focused primarily on affordability, calling for an increased minimum wage and expanded public housing.

"They may have won this race, but we have changed the narrative about what kind of city Minneapolis can be," Fateh said after conceding the race to Frey.

"Because now, truly affordable housing, workers’ rights, and public safety rooted in care are no longer side conversations; they are at the center of the narrative."

Frey shared a similar message after the race was called, promising to "work tirelessly" in order to allow Minneapolitans to "build a brilliant life in an affordable home and a safe neighborhood."