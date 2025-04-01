Trump administration moves to target Princeton over Palestinian solidarity protests

Princeton, New Jersey - President Donald Trump 's administration is reportedly withholding some $210 million in funds from Princeton University as the crackdown on pro-Palestinian solidarity on US campuses intesifies.

Princeton University is facing a pause in funding based on accusations that it has allowed antisemitism on campus. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Reagan Reese, a reporter for far-right news website The Daily Caller, cited an administration official who told her that the New Jersey school will not receive the funds until an investigation into alleged antisemitism has concluded.

The Department of Education warned 60 colleges and universities that funding would be taken away if they failed to address supposed antisemitic discrimination and harassment on campus.

For the most part, these allegations are directed towards students protesting Israel's US-facilitated destruction of Gaza, which has killed at least 50,000 people, the vast majority of them civilians.

According to Reese, the official claimed that "Princeton has perpetuated racist and antisemitic policies," without offering any evidence.

The investigation dates back to a complaint made in January by Zachary Marschall, the editor-in-chief of conservative website Campus Reform.

Marschall made complaints based Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, citing chants called out by protesters on Princeton campus.

Similar complaints and threats have been made against universities where students engaged in peaceful protest against Israel's attacks on Gaza.

"Based on our familiarity with events on our campus and other information available to us, we are confident we are in full compliance with the requirements of Title VI," a Princeton University spokesperson told The Daily Princetonian.