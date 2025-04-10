Trump budget faces setback as House Republican holdouts block action

Washington DC - The US Congress failed Wednesday to pass a budget resolution to tee up President Donald Trump's sweeping proposed tax cuts, after Republican leaders were forced by a conservative rebellion to cancel a vote on the blueprint.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters lawmakers will "take a little more time" amid internal party disagreements over a Donald Trump-backed budget resolution. © REUTERS

The House of Representatives and Senate are both Republican-led, but fiscal hawks in the House are furious over what they see as insufficient cuts in the plan passed Saturday by the Senate.

The two sides need to adopt identical versions before they can move on Trump's domestic agenda, led by a $5 trillion extension of his expiring 2017 tax cuts, intensified border measures, and boosted energy production.

Several members of Johnson's razor-thin 220-213 majority made clear they would reject the text despite hours of fraught negotiations with their Senate counterparts to eke out more savings – forcing the postponement.

"I don't think we're going to have a vote tonight... maybe we take a little more time," Johnson told reporters at the Capitol, according to Fox News.

Johnson's pledge to get the budget framework to Trump's desk before Congress breaks for two weeks on Thursday now looks in jeopardy as the Republican leadership scrambles for a Plan B.

The party could try to bring the budget resolution to the floor on Thursday, or appease the right wing with changes to the text and send it back to the Senate – meaning delays that would frustrate Trump.

The resolution sets targets for overall spending rather than funding specific programs or changing tax law.