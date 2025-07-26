George Santos, disgraced ex-congressman, reports to prison: "Legends never truly exit"

Fairton, New Jersey - Disgraced former Republican lawmaker George Santos , who was expelled from Congress for using stolen donor cash to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, reported to prison Friday to start his seven-year sentence, authorities said.

Ex-congressman George Santos arrives for a court hearing at US District Court Eastern District of New York Long Island Courthouse on August 19, 2024. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Santos (37) had pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft for his elaborate grifting while a lawmaker representing New York.

He turned himself in Friday at the federal prison in Fairton, New Jersey, the Bureau of Prisons told AFP.

Despite his guilty plea, prosecutors insisted Santos' social media showed his claims of remorse "ring hollow," and Judge Joanna Seybert in April handed down a sentence of seven years and three months.

"Well, darlings… The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed," Santos wrote on X on Friday.

"From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news what a ride it’s been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days," the post continued.



"To my supporters: You made this wild political cabaret worth it. To my critics: Thanks for the free press."

"I may be leaving the stage (for now), but trust me legends never truly exit."