Senate passes divisive funding bill to avert government shutdown

Washington DC - Senators on Friday agreed to pass a bill backed by President Donald Trump to keep the government funded, ending the chances of a feared weekend government shutdown , as opposition from the minority Democrats collapsed.

The Republican-led Senate muscled the legislation through a preliminary ballot that required Democratic cooperation to reach a 60-vote threshold – clearing it for final passage before the midnight deadline.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer shocked his rank-and-file Democrats when he delivered a speech late on Thursday announcing he would back the Republican-drafted six-month funding proposal.

The concession – which took some of the suspense out of the funding fight – capped a deeply polarizing, weeks-long standoff.

Although the government would have ground to a halt at midnight with no deal, many Democrats are furious at Trump-backed spending cuts in the package, which passed the Republican-controlled House earlier this week.

The legislation – which keeps the government open through September – was aided by a lower, 51-vote threshold required for final passage.

Schumer published an op-ed in The New York Times defending his decision to support the package, a U-turn that sparked an angry backlash from critics who accused him of a "betrayal," and of "caving."

Republicans control the White House and both sides of Congress, although Senate procedural rules require them to get support from a handful of Democrats for most bills in the upper chamber.

But Democrats are smarting over Trump's cuts, which have shredded entire sections of government and seen Congress bypassed in what critics and some judges have called an unconstitutional exercise of the White House's power.

The cuts have been announced by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Trump's advisor and top donor, mega-billionaire Elon Musk.

Infuriated by what they see as the SpaceX and Tesla CEO's lawless rampage through the federal bureaucracy, backbench Democrats wanted their leaders to fight hard against DOGE and Trump – particularly by withdrawing cooperation in the funding fight.