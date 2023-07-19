Rashida Tlaib speaks up for Palestinians as US House votes to deny Israeli apartheid

Washington DC - The US House on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to pass a resolution declaring that Israel is not an apartheid state, contradicting the United Nations and numerous human rights organizations.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal received backlash for stating that Israel is a "racist state."

The House moved to pass H.Con.Res. 57 stating that Israel "is not a racist or apartheid state" and affirming that the US "will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel."

The introduction of the resolution came amid backlash to Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal's comments at a conference in Chicago in which she described Israel as a "racist state" due to its treatment of Palestinians.

Jayapal later apologized and clarified her remarks in a statement, saying, "I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist. I do, however, believe that [Prime Minister] Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government."

"I believe it is incumbent on all of us who are striving to make our world a more just and equitable place to call out and condemn these policies and this current Netanyahu government’s role in furthering them," she added.

Prominent human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and B'Tselem, have decried the Israeli government's apartheid regime, as have the United Nations and former US President Jimmy Carter.