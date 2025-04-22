Gaza is a "land of desperation" after 50 days of total Israeli siege, UN warns

Gaza - The United Nations warned Tuesday that Gaza was facing deepening hunger 50 days into a total Israeli blockade on all aid entering the ravaged Palestinian territory.

A man carrying a child stands with others as they inspect the damage at the Jabalia municipality garage, which was hit by Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip on April 22, 2025. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

"Gaza has become a land of desperation," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, said on X. "Hunger is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade."

After 18 months of devastating assault and an Israeli blockade on aid since March 2, the UN has warned of a dire humanitarian situation for the 2.4 million inhabitants of the Palestinian territory.

The heads of 12 major aid organizations warned last Thursday that "famine is not just a risk, but likely rapidly unfolding in almost all parts" of the territory.

"You can see a clear tendency towards total disaster," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA told reporters in Geneva Tuesday.

"It is true that right now is probably the worst humanitarian situation we have seen throughout the war in Gaza."