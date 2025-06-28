US sanctions Sudan over alleged chemical weapons use in bloody civil war

Washington DC - US sanctions on Sudan 's government – imposed over what Washington says was the use by Khartoum's military of chemical weapons in the country's bloody civil war last year – have taken effect.

US sanctions on Sudan's government have taken effect. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The sanctions – which include restrictions on US exports, arms sales, and financing to the government in Khartoum – are to remain in place for at least one year, the US government said in a notice published Friday in the Federal Register.

Assistance to Sudan will be terminated "except for urgent humanitarian assistance and food or other agricultural commodities or products," it said.

However, certain measures will be partially waived because "it is essential to the national security interests of the United States" to do so, it added.

"The United States calls on the Government of Sudan to cease all chemical weapons use and uphold its obligations" under the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international treaty signed by nearly all countries that prohibits their use, the State Department said last month when it announced the sanctions.

The New York Times reported in January that Sudan's military had used chemical weapons on at least two occasions in remote areas its war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Citing anonymous US officials, the newspaper said that the weapon appeared to be chlorine gas, which can cause severe respiratory pain and death.

Khartoum has denied using chemical weapons.