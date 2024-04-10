US threatens to hold China accountable if Russia succeeds in Ukraine

Washington DC - Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell warned on Tuesday that the US will hold China responsible if Russia makes gains in Ukraine, after Beijing renewed pledges of cooperation between the two nations.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said the US would hold China responsible if Russia succeeds in its invasion of Ukraine. © Collage: IMAGO/Xinhua

Campbell, who has long been associated with re-gearing the US government's policy towards Asia, said that for the US, maintaining peace and stability in Europe is "our most important mission historically."

With Moscow renewing its Ukraine offensive amid a deadlock in the US Congress on approving more weapons to Ukraine, Campbell warned that Russian territorial gains could "alter the balance of power in Europe in ways that are, frankly, unacceptable."

His comments came after Russia foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visited Beijing on April 9. Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the two nations.

Al Jazeera reported that Wang "emphasized that China would continue to deepen its trading relationship, its economic relationship with Moscow at a time when Western allies are trying to isolate Putin, and isolate Moscow."