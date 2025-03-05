Texas congressman rips protest sign from Democrat's hands ahead of Trump address

Washington DC - A Texas congressman ripped a protest sign from the hands of his Democratic colleague during President Donald Trump 's recent address to Congress.

During President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas (l.) ripped a protest sign from the hands of his Democratic colleague, Melanie Stansbury. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday night, Trump gave his first address to Congress, which was met with mild protests from Democrats silently holding signs with slogans like "False," "Musk steals," and "That's a lie!"

As Trump walked down the aisle of the House chamber, shaking hands with his fellow Republicans, Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico defiantly held up a sign that read "This is NOT normal."

Trump seemingly ignored her, but Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, who was excitedly greeting the president directly on the other side of the aisle, couldn't let it go.

He was caught on camera reaching over and ripping the sign from Stansbury's hands, tossing it into the air.

Gooden appeared to brag about his actions on X, posting: "No one will disrespect President [Trump] in front of me."