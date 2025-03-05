Texas congressman rips protest sign from Democrat's hands ahead of Trump address
Washington DC - A Texas congressman ripped a protest sign from the hands of his Democratic colleague during President Donald Trump's recent address to Congress.
On Tuesday night, Trump gave his first address to Congress, which was met with mild protests from Democrats silently holding signs with slogans like "False," "Musk steals," and "That's a lie!"
As Trump walked down the aisle of the House chamber, shaking hands with his fellow Republicans, Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico defiantly held up a sign that read "This is NOT normal."
Trump seemingly ignored her, but Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, who was excitedly greeting the president directly on the other side of the aisle, couldn't let it go.
He was caught on camera reaching over and ripping the sign from Stansbury's hands, tossing it into the air.
Gooden appeared to brag about his actions on X, posting: "No one will disrespect President [Trump] in front of me."
Republicans' history of protesting during presidential speeches
Despite Republican supporters on X insulting Stansbury for being "classless," GOP members of Congress have also protested presidential speeches.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, for instance, memorably heckled former President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address last year, and wore a MAGA hat in spite of a longstanding rule against donning headwear in the House chamber.
During Trump's address, Greene wore a cap with the slogan "Trump was right about everything."
Cover photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP