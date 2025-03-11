Trump turns White House into Tesla showroom in dramatic display of support for Musk

Washington DC - President Donald Trump responded Tuesday to plummeting Tesla share prices by briefly turning the White House into a showroom, announcing he was buying one of the electric cars manufactured by close advisor Elon Musk , and threatening anti-Tesla protesters with "hell."

The unprecedented product endorsement by a sitting president for a company founded by his top donor comes after Tesla shares cratered amid market fears spurred by Trump's tariffs and backlash to Musk's controversial role in slashing the US government.

"I said, 'You know, Elon, I don't like what's happening to you, and Tesla's a great company,'" Trump said to reporters Tuesday while standing alongside Musk in front of a red Tesla sedan on the south portico of the White House.

"He has never asked me for a thing, and he's built this great company, and he shouldn't be penalized because he's a patriot," Trump continued.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has empowered Musk to slash federal government spending and headcounts as leader of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

But DOGE's high-profile cost-cutting campaign has faced increasing resistance, including protests, court rulings and some pressure from lawmakers.