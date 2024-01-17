Climate activists swarm Joe Manchin and demand end to fossil fuel support: "We shut him down"

Derry, New Hampshire - Climate activists swarmed Senator Joe Manchin at a diner in New Hampshire as they denounced his support of fossil fuel interests.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin speaks at a Politics & Eggs event in Manchester, New Hampshire, on January 12, 2024, as speculation of a third-party presidential bid mounts. © SCOTT EISEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Manchin had been giving remarks at a restaurant shortly before the activists intervened.



"If you ask what the greatest threat I think we face, it's the border crisis," the West Virginia senator says in a video shared by Climate Defiance.

That's when he is interrupted by chants of "Off fossil fuels, Manchin, off fossil fuels!"

Police can be seen trying to eject the activists from the diner, but that doesn't stop their protest from extending into the parking lot. The chants continue as Manchin exits the back of the building and drives off in a black SUV.

"Big update. Big, big update. We just found Joe Manchin yet again, in a diner," Climate Defiance posted on X. "We swarmed it. We took it over. We seized control. We shut him down so hard he had to flee through the kitchen."

"We will not walk like sheep to slaughter. We will not stand down. Respect us or expect us," the group added.