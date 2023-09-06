"Climate breakdown" is here: 2023 brings hottest months on record

New York, New York - The Earth is suffering a " climate breakdown," the head of the UN said on Wednesday, after data showed the last three months have been the hottest since records began in 1940.

The summer months of 2023 were the warmest since records began as climate scientists sound the alarm for global warming. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

UN Secretary General António issued a stark statement as another grim milestone was passed.

"Global temperature records continue to tumble in 2023, with the warmest August following on from the warmest July and June," said Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service.



The average temperature during the June to August period was 16.77 degrees Celsius (62.18 degrees Fahrenheit), 0.66 degrees above average and once again significantly higher than the previous record of 16.48 degrees set in 2019.

The eight-month January to August period was the second-warmest on record after 2016, when there was a strong warming El Niño event, the agency said.

The climate phenomenon that sees water temperatures rise in the Pacific is building up again – causing climate experts to look ahead with concern.

In a separate statement, the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) described August as the hottest month on record "by a large margin" and the second-hottest ever month after July 2023.