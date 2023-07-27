"Global boiling" era begins as Biden stresses "existential threat" of climate change

Geneva, Switzerland/Washington DC - July is set to be the hottest month in thousands of years, climate scientists from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the European Climate Change Service Copernicus reported , as President Joe Biden called the soaring temperatures an "existential threat."

President Joe Biden (r.) spoke on extreme heat conditions on Thursday along with UN Secretary-General and climate experts, as people around the world grapple with soaring temperatures. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The experts in Geneva analyzed data up to July 23 and reported their findings on Thursday. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, "We don’t have to wait for the end of the month to know this. Short of a mini-Ice Age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board."

He added, "The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived." Guterres, like many other public figures recently, has called on politicians to immediately adopt drastic steps to curb climate change.

The first three weeks in July were the warmest ever recorded and 2023 could break the previous record of 2016 as the hottest year on record, said Chris Hewitt, director of climate services at WMO.

According to the data, the hottest single day was July 6, with a global average temperature of 62.7 degrees Fahrenheit, closely followed by July 5 and July 7.

The high water temperature of the oceans also contributed to the particularly warm July, the WMO reported.



The WMO is 98 % certain that one of the next five years will be the hottest ever recorded.

"Man-made emissions are ultimately the main reason for rising temperatures," Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo said. "Reducing greenhouse gases is more urgent than ever," said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

"Climate action is not a luxury, it is a must."