Youth plaintiffs sue Trump administration over climate policies in historic case

Washington DC - Twenty-two young Americans sued the Trump administration on Thursday, arguing that its executive orders to expand fossil fuel development and dismantle climate protections violate their fundamental rights to life and liberty.

The plaintiffs – primarily from Montana, where the case was filed in a federal court, along with others from Hawaii, Oregon, California, and Florida – named President Donald Trump and numerous federal agencies in their lawsuit.

The case targets executive orders that declared a "National Energy Emergency" and directed agencies to "unleash American energy" by accelerating oil, gas, and coal extraction on public lands while blocking clean energy projects.

It also argues the administration has unlawfully suppressed public access to federal climate science.

"These youth are standing up to challenge those executive orders as violating their rights to life, safety, and health," Andrea Rodgers, a lawyer with the nonprofit Our Children's Trust, which brought the case, told AFP.

She added that the lawsuit builds on recent state-level victories.

In Montana, a judge ruled in 2023 in favor of youth plaintiffs that the government's decision to limit analysis of environmental factors when deciding oil and gas permits violated their right to a clean environment.

In Hawaii, a 2024 settlement with youth activists committed the state to accelerate decarbonization of its transport sector to protect their right to a healthy climate.

At the federal level, however, youth-led climate lawsuits have yet to prevail.