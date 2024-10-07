Hurricane Milton rapidly intensifies to Category 4 storm targeting Florida

Miami, Florida - Hurricane Milton intensified rapidly on Monday, with dangerously strong winds and storm surges forecast for Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before the storm is set to slam into Florida in the coming days.

The latest hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico comes close behind deadly Hurricane Helene, and some Florida residents have been ordered to evacuate for the second time in weeks.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Milton was "an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," on a scale of five, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles an hour.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has declared 51 of his state's 67 counties under a state of emergency, said the race was on to clear damage from Hurricane Helene ahead of Milton's mid-week arrival.

"We need as much of this debris picked up as possible," DeSantis told a press conference. "This creates a safety hazard, and it also will increase the damage that Milton could do with flying debris."

The NHC warned of storm surges raising water levels by five feet along the Yucatan Peninsula and large, destructive waves on the coast.

Storm surge and rainfall of 10 inches, with localized spots of up to 15 inches, are expected to cause havoc in Florida, bringing flash flooding in urban areas.

Emergency workers are still struggling to provide relief in the aftermath of Helene, which killed at least 230 people in several states across the US southeast.