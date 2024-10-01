Hurricane Helene death toll rises again as Biden responds furiously to "liar" Trump

Valdosta, Georgia - The death toll from Hurricane Helene climbed to at least 130 on Monday as the disaster led to finger-pointing, with the President Joe Biden angrily rejecting claims it had been slow to respond.

US President Joe Biden (l.) angrily rejected Donald Trump's claims that his administration had responded slowly to Hurricane Helene. © REUTERS

With hundreds still unaccounted for across several southeastern states and the death toll climbing, Biden announced he would travel to storm-ravaged North Carolina Wednesday to monitor rescue efforts.



Biden also accused Donald Trump of spreading lies, after the Republican presidential candidate charged, without evidence, that the federal government was ignoring the disaster brought on by Helene and denying help to his supporters.

"He's lying," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office, adding that he had spoken to North Carolina governor Ray Cooper "and he told him he's lying. I don't know why he does it... that's simply not true, and it's irresponsible."

Later on CNN, Cooper, a Democrat, said when asked about Trump's accusations of Republican victims being ignored: "It makes no difference who you are. If you need help, we are going to provide it."

"And if there is ever a time where we all need to come together and put politics aside, it is now."

At least 130 people were killed by the storm and associated flooding – 57 in North Carolina, 29 in South Carolina, 25 in Georgia, 14 in Florida, four in Tennessee, and one in Virginia, according to tallies from local authorities and media reports compiled by AFP.

Emergency workers continued a grim search for hundreds of people still unaccounted for across the affected states, where torrential rains brought widespread havoc.

They also worked to restore water and power supply to the affected areas as well as cell phone service, remove fallen trees, deliver supplies and register people for disaster assistance.