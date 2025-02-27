Proposed "weather control" bans surge across the US amid MAGA fearmongering

Washington DC - Fake stories that atmospheric experiments are triggering natural disasters have led to US states pushing blanket bans on weather modification, which experts say may jeopardize current local scientific programs and hinder future research.

As global warming makes weather extremes more likely, each new natural disaster brings further pushback against "weather control" from an increasingly loud crowd, including prominent political figures such as Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

From recent deadly flooding in Kentucky to the Florida and North Carolina monster hurricanes of 2024, Americans have amplified increasingly conspiratorial explanations for extreme weather events – even blaming manufactured clouds for blocking sunlight for the devastation.

In response, some (typically MAGA) lawmakers are moving to criminalize legitimate scientific experiments in the atmosphere.

In Kentucky, Republican John Hodgson said that he introduced a bill because his constituents "do not want to allow any government attempts to modify the solar radiation or weather."

But no such government program played a role in the state's weather whiplash.

"None of this is government control," said Shane Holinde, a meteorologist at the Kentucky Climate Center. "It is all Mother Nature."

The severe weather events claimed 23 lives across the state, according to Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.