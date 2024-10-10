Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted by Republicans over weather conspiracies: "Looney Tunes!"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is being criticized by her Republican colleagues as she continues to push insane weather conspiracy theories.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been facing heavy criticism from fellow Republicans over her recent false claims about hurricanes. © Collage: IMAGO / Dreamstime & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Last week, MTG shared a post on X insisting that Democrats are behind the recent string of devastating hurricanes in an effort to sway the presidential election, claiming that "they can control the weather."

To this day, the Georgia representative continues to push her bizarre claim, all the while garnering heavy backlash – even from members of her own party.

In an interview with MSNBC, Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz outlined "dangerous" conspiracy theories being spread in his state but said MTG's comments took things to a new level.

"If there are aliens watching, and they're looking at all of this, they can definitely confirm there is no intelligent life in Congress with Greene talking about a weather machine being used for politics," Moskowitz said.

He went on to add that he doesn't see any political benefit to her rhetoric but said there is "a stupidity benefit to her and people that want to listen to her."

Fellow Florida Rep. Carlos Giménez – who is a Republican – shared a similar sentiment, arguing that Greene needs to have her "head examined."

In a statement to Axios, an unnamed GOP representative described her beliefs as "Looney Tunes" and claimed disgust over her recent rhetoric is "widespread among House Republicans."