Harris says Trump "lacks empathy" for sharing Hurricane Helene disinformation
New York, New York - Presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently criticized rival Donald Trump for spreading unfounded claims about the government's response to Hurricane Helene.
On Tuesday, Harris sat down for an interview on The View, where she was asked about Trump's false claim that President Joe Biden's administration is "intentionally withholding aid from the areas where Republicans live" and that funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are being "redirected to migrants."
"It's profound, and it is the height of irresponsibility and, frankly, callousness," Harris responded, adding, "lives are literally at stake right now."
She went on to discuss how she took trips to some of the states affected by the massive hurricane – which has claimed the lives of over 200 people – where she spoke with citizens who are "losing everything."
Harris criticized the former president for "playing political games for the sake of himself."
"I fear that he really lacks empathy on a very basic level, to care about the suffering of other people and then understand the role of a leader is, is not to beat people down, it's to lift people up," Harris said, garnering enthusiastic applause from the audience.
Donald Trump responds to Kamala Harris' remarks on The View
As multiple states work to recover from the storm, and a similarly powerful hurricane now looms over the state of Florida, Trump and many of his allies have claimed that the response to helping citizens in the regions affected by the hurricane has been ineffective.
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene even claimed that Democrats are to blame for the storm and deaths of civilians, as she believes "They can control the weather."
Trump shared a scathing post on his Truth Social platform following Harris' interview, in which he called her a "dummy" and described the hosts of the show as "degenerates."
He has focused his criticism on a particular moment in which Harris said that "not a thing that comes to mind" when asked if there were anything she'd do differently than Biden if she wins the election in November.
In a follow-up post, he called the federal response to Helene "the worst" in US history, adding, "The whole world is laughing at us!"
In her interview, Harris said she believes the country is "exhausted with the lies... the selfishness... the attempts to divide us as Americans, and they’re ready to turn the page and chart a new way forward. And I feel very optimistic about that."
Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Apu GOMES / AFP