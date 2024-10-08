Harris says Trump "lacks empathy" for sharing Hurricane Helene disinformation

New York, New York - Presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently criticized rival Donald Trump for spreading unfounded claims about the government's response to Hurricane Helene.

In a recent interview, Kamala Harris slammed her rival Donald Trump for sharing disinformation about the government's response to Hurricane Helene. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Apu GOMES / AFP

On Tuesday, Harris sat down for an interview on The View, where she was asked about Trump's false claim that President Joe Biden's administration is "intentionally withholding aid from the areas where Republicans live" and that funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are being "redirected to migrants."

"It's profound, and it is the height of irresponsibility and, frankly, callousness," Harris responded, adding, "lives are literally at stake right now."

She went on to discuss how she took trips to some of the states affected by the massive hurricane – which has claimed the lives of over 200 people – where she spoke with citizens who are "losing everything."

Harris criticized the former president for "playing political games for the sake of himself."

"I fear that he really lacks empathy on a very basic level, to care about the suffering of other people and then understand the role of a leader is, is not to beat people down, it's to lift people up," Harris said, garnering enthusiastic applause from the audience.