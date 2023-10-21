Reversing global warming could halt collapse of Greenland ice sheet

Greenland - Breaching the global warming limits of the world's climate goals could see the melting of Greenland's ice sheet add more than three feet to rising sea levels, according to new research on Wednesday.

The study by an international team of researchers found there would still be hope to prevent a collapse of the ice sheet – if warming is reversed and brought back to a safer level.



The melting of Greenland's vast ice sheet – the world's second-largest after Antarctica – is estimated to have contributed more than 20 percent to observed sea level rise since 2002.

Rising sea levels threaten to intensify flooding in coastal and island communities that are home to hundreds of millions of people and could eventually submerge whole island nations and seafront cities.

A study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday used two models to simulate how Greenland's ice sheet would respond to future temperature increases over timescales ranging from hundreds to thousands of years.

Researchers suggested abrupt ice sheet losses would be triggered if global average temperatures reached a range of 1.7 - 2.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

That would risk a permanent "tipping point" that would see near-complete melting of the Greenland ice sheet over hundreds or thousands of years and could lift oceans by seven meters (23 feet), redrawing the world map.



But if the temperature increases were rolled back to the Paris Deal's 1.5 degrees Celsius limit quickly enough by removing planet-heating pollution from the atmosphere using vast reforestation or technologies to capture carbon and permanently store it, then the worst could be avoided.

