Extreme heat wave scorches states from midwest to East Coast

New York, New York - Extreme heat and high humidity smothered the central and northeastern US on Tuesday, with temperature records expected to melt away in the coming days, authorities warned, as wildfires sizzled in the west.

A child cools off at Crown Fountain in Millennium Park as temperatures reached a record high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"A heat wave will settle and persist across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and the Northeast through the next few days," the National Weather Service said, explaining that the early arrival of summer heat wave made it more dangerous.

Forecasters predicted that the mercury could hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of New England by Thursday.

"Widespread, numerous record-tying/breaking high temperatures are possible," it said, adding that the heat would not abate significantly overnight and warning that those without air conditioning could suffer in particular.

In Chicago, such an early and prolonged heat wave has not been seen since 1933, the Illinois state climatologist's office said on X, formerly Twitter. City officials have opened community cooling centers for those in need.

Human-caused climate change is heating up the planet at an alarming rate, the global scientific community agrees.

Dramatic climate shifts have begun taking a heavy toll worldwide, fueling extreme weather events, flooding, and drought, while glaciers are rapidly melting away and sea levels are rising.