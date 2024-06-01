Boeing Starliner launch dramatically called off in last minutes of countdown

Cape Canaveral, Florida - The first crewed flight of Boeing's Starliner spaceship was dramatically called off Saturday with just under four minutes left on the launch countdown clock, for reasons that aren't yet entirely clear.

A security helicopter flies past Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft before its flight was scrubbed as it sits atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at Space Launch Complex 41 on June 01, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. © Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It was the second time the test mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed with the astronauts strapped in and ready to lift off – and yet another setback for the troubled program, which has already faced years of delays and safety concerns.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are waiting to be safely removed from the capsule.

Mission commander Wilmore had earlier given a short but rousing speech telling tens of thousands of people tuning into the live feed that "it's a great day to be proud of your nation."

The former US Navy test pilots, who each have two spaceflights under their belts, were previously called back to quarantine after an aborted launch attempt on May 6 due to a faulty valve on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

A backup date is available for Sunday, but it's not yet known whether the Starship will be ready to launch.

Starliner is poised to become the sixth type of US-built spaceship to fly NASA astronauts, following the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs in the 1960s and 1970s, the Space Shuttle from 1981 to 2011, and SpaceX's Crew Dragon from 2020.