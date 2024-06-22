Boeing's Starliner hits latest snag as NASA issues update on return date

Washington DC - NASA said on Friday the Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from the International Space Station, which was scheduled for next week, has been delayed again.

Boeing's Starliner will remain docked to the International Space Station for a while longer after NASA announced a postponement of its return date. © via REUTERS

The delay of the rescheduled June 26 return will allow more time for the review of the thruster malfunctions and helium leaks that caused the first delay, it said.



Starliner's first crewed mission to the ISS, which had initially been scheduled to last about eight days, has been extended to a date yet to be determined.

The spaceship blasted off from Florida atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on June 5 following years of delays and safety scares, as well as two aborted launch attempts that came as astronauts were strapped in and ready to go.

"NASA and Boeing leadership are adjusting the return to Earth of the Starliner Crew Flight Test spacecraft," NASA said in a blog post late Friday.

"The move off Wednesday, June 26, deconflicts Starliner's undocking and landing from a series of planned International Space Station spacewalks while allowing mission teams time to review propulsion system data," it said.