SpaceX rocket explodes midair during second launch attempt

Brownsville, Texas - The SpaceX Starship rocket system, which is the largest in space history, exploded during its second launch attempt .

SpaceX's Starship exploded shortly after liftoff during its second launch attempt on Thursday. © REUTERS

The rocket, which did not have any crew members on board, exploded in the air shortly after liftoff on Thursday morning.

The explosion was deemed "a rapid unplanned disassembly" during the broadcast, per CNN.

Despite the failure, the team still applauded the effort for its insight.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk commented on the launch via Twitter, congratulating the team on "an exciting test launch."

"Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months," he said.

The next launch attempt will require a new launch license, thus leading to a months-long lag.

SpaceX shared a similar sentiment in their tweets on the situation, congratulating the team on an "exciting" test and writing that they "will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test."

"With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's test will help us improve Starship's reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary," the company said.