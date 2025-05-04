Elon Musk makes SpaceX city official with Texas vote on Starbase

Houston, Texas - Tech billionaire Elon Musk 's dream of gaining city status for his SpaceX spaceport in Texas became a reality on Saturday, when voters overwhelmingly backed turning his Starbase into a new municipality.

Elon Musk's dream of gaining city status for his SpaceX spaceport in Texas has become a reality. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The ballot, which also named a senior SpaceX representative as its mayor with 100% of the early vote, was never really in doubt.

Most of the 283 eligible voters were SpaceX employees at the site on Boca Chica Bay bordering Mexico, or had connections to the company, whose billionaire chief has long eyed a human mission to Mars.

"Starbase, Texas," Musk wrote on his social media platform X, "Is now a real city!"

His post came after polls closed and unofficial results published by Cameron County showed an unambiguous 97.7% backing the project.

Musk himself is registered to vote, Cameron County Election Coordinator Remi Garza told AFP, but the South African-born embattled 53-year-old had yet to cast his ballot when the early voting period closed on April 29.

Official documents show that nearly 500 people live around the base in Cameron County, on land mostly owned by SpaceX or its employees.

The change allows Starbase to control building and permitting and avoid other regulatory hurdles, while collecting taxes and writing local law.

The vote came at a difficult time for Musk, who is expected to reduce his role as the unofficial head of President Donald Trump's cost-cutting "Department of Government Efficiency" to instead focus more on his troubled car company, Tesla.

The early voting also confirmed as mayor Bobby Peden, who is vice president of testing and launches at SpaceX, according to LinkedIn. He was the only name on the ballot.

The Texas base launched in 2019 and is a key testing site for the company's rocket launches.

Not everyone had been upbeat about the prospect of a SpaceX town.