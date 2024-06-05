Hubble Space Telescope scales back observations amid recent instability

The venerable Hubble Space Telescope, which has revolutionized astronomical discovery since its launch in 1990, will ease into retirement with a scaled-back observing schedule, NASA officials said Tuesday.

One of the three gyroscopes that control the direction in which the telescope points has become unstable in recent months, leading to intermittent "safe mode" episodes – most recently on May 24.



"After completing a series of tests and carefully considering our options, we have made the decision that we will transition Hubble to operate using only one of its three remaining gyros," said NASA's Mark Clampin, director of the astrophysics division.

The other gyro will be kept powered up in reserve for potential future use.

The transition, which should be completed by mid-June, will reduce Hubble's efficiency at carrying out science observations by 12%, dropping from 85 orbits a week to 74, said Patrick Crouse, project manager for the Hubble Space Telescope mission.

Over the course of a year, it will still be able to view the full night sky. It will no longer be able to track objects that are closer than Mars – though such targets were rare anyway, added Crouse.

NASA calculates there is a greater than 70% chance of operating with this configuration through 2035. At the end of the telescope's life, the US space agency plans to safely de-orbit or otherwise dispose of the popular science instrument.

"We do not see Hubble as being on its last legs, we do think it's a very capable observatory, [poised] to do exciting science with other observatories in orbit and those that will join us in orbit," said Crouse.