NASA announces return of Crew 5 after six months in space!

Tampa, Florida - After about six months on board the International Space Station (ISS) and several delayed departures , two Americans, a Russian, and a Japanese astronaut have safely returned to Earth, NASA announced early on Sunday.

Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Aunapu Mann, as well as Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, have safely returned back to Earth. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The four space travelers had left the ISS on board a capsule from Elon Musk's private space flight company SpaceX on Saturday and touched down some 20 hours later off the coast of Florida at 9:00 PM EST on Saturday, NASA said on Twitter.



The departure of the Crew-5 – consisting of NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann, her colleague Josh Cassada as well as the Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and the Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina – had been repeatedly postponed due to weather conditions. They were initially scheduled to depart a few days ago.

Crew-5 was launched in October from Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome – the first joint launch of NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut from US soil since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine more than a year ago.

Still on board the ISS are the Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Crew-6, which arrived just a few days ago.