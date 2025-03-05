SpaceX announces next Starship test flight after last-minute cancellation

Washington DC - Elon Musk's SpaceX is now aiming for Thursday to conduct the next test flight of its massive Starship rocket, following a last-minute cancellation on Monday.

The world's biggest and most powerful launch vehicle is set to lift off from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, during a launch window that opens at 5:30 PM local time (6:30 PM ET).

An earlier attempt set for Wednesday was postponed a day without explanation.

It will be Starship's eighth orbital mission – all so far uncrewed – and the first since its dramatic mid-air explosion over the Caribbean during its last test.

Standing 403 feet tall – about 100 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty – Starship is designed to eventually be fully reusable and is key to Elon Musk and SpaceX's vision of colonizing Mars.

Meanwhile, NASA is awaiting a modified version of Starship as a lunar lander for its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon this decade.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded Starship after its previous flight on January 16 ended with the upper stage disintegrating in a fiery cascade over the Turks and Caicos Islands, prompting cleanup efforts for fallen debris.

Last Friday, the FAA announced that Starship could proceed with its next flight before the agency finalizes its review of SpaceX's "mishap investigation."

During Joe Biden's presidency, Musk frequently accused the FAA of excessive scrutiny over SpaceX's safety and environmental concerns.

Now, as President Donald Trump's cost-cutter-in-chief, the world's richest person faces allegations of wielding undue influence over regulatory agencies overseeing his companies.