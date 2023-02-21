Which college basketball stars will own March Madness 2023?

Houston, Texas - Which college basketball stars will become the NCAA March Madness tournament 's most outstanding players this year?

Former UConn standout Kemba Walker became the 2011 NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player after leading the Huskies to one of the greatest runs in college basketball history. © ARRY HOW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

When a team makes a deep run into March Madness, it's of course because their roster is full of players who are talented and share great chemistry.

On occasion though, standout ballers largely fuel the team's run with huge solo performances that go down in history, and stand on their own.

Take for instance UConn's Kemba Walker, who guided the Huskies to the greatest March Madness run in the history of college basketball.

Walker was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after leading UConn to the national title in 2011, when they were initially ranked among the lowest seeding group.

This March Madness season, college basketball fans are in for a treat. With several standout hoopers like Zach Edey of Purdue and Brandon Miller of Alabama expected to perform big on the court, the basketball world can anticipate major competition this year for the tournament's Most Outstanding Player honor.

Much like Walker, players in this year's tournament will ball out on the court for a national title victory, and pick up some personal glory on the way. Here are just some of the hot players to keep a lookout for.