All eyes are on the World Chess Championship, but where is the world champion?

Astana, Kazakhstan - The World Chess Championship officially kicked off on Friday, and on Sunday, the first moves of the competition were made. However, the reigning world champion and world's best-known chess player from Norway Magnus Carlsen was not in attendance. Instead, the next world champion will be decided in a duel between Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi and China's Ding Liren.

Since Carlsen was crowned the champion for the first time in 2013, no one has been able to beat him in a World Championship match. The Norwegian also leads the Elo list – comparable to a world ranking – with 2,852 Elo points, ahead of "Nepo" and Ding.

The original plan was for Carlsen to play the winner of the 2022 Candidates Tournament in 2023, but the champion declared last summer that he lacked the motivation to defend his title.

Thus, the world chess federation FIDE decided that the winner of the Candidates Tournament and the runner-up would decide the world champion between themselves.

Nepomniachtchi is not contesting the world championship duel under the Russian flag because he distanced himself from the Ukraine war in an open letter.

His opponent Ding Liren is the first Chinese chess player to make it to a World Championship final.