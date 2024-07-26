Olympian Allyson Felix shares thoughts on "monumental" Kamala Harris White House bid

Paris, France - US Olympic icon Allyson Felix believes Kamala Harris winning November's US presidential election would be a "monumental" moment for the country.

Track and field star Allyson Felix (l.) said a Kamala Harris presidency would be "very special." © Collage: RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Felix, the most decorated athlete in track and field history, told AFP in an interview in Paris on Friday that a Harris victory would inspire Black children across the US.



Vice President Harris is poised to battle Donald Trump in November after President Joe Biden dramatically pulled out of the race last week.

A win would make Harris the first woman elected to the White House and only the second Black US President after Barack Obama, who has now endorsed the former California senator.

"That will be monumental," mother-of-two Felix said when asked about the prospect of Harris being president when the next Olympics take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

"I mean, speaking as a mother to a little Black girl, I want to see something like that," the 38-year-old track icon added. "I want her to see something like that, to see that there's no limitations to what she can do."

"I've done things with Kamala over the years before now way before this, so yeah, that would be very special. Super great."