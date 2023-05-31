Angel Reese celebrates huge milestone with sizzling hot pics

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Move over Olivia Dunne , there's another LSU Tiger who's taking over the internet!

LSU star Angel Reese posted sizzling hot pictures showcasing her fashion sense and Sports Illustrated model figure in celebration of surpassing 2 million Instagram followers. © Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / angelreese10

LSU basketball's national champion Angel Reese has become a media sensation overnight!

The 6-foot-3 forward rose to the national spotlight for her viral trash talk during the NCAA tournament. Most notably, for barking back at Iowa star Caitlin Clark – who is also known to talk a big game.

Reese's popularity on social media has grown tremendously since winning the NCAA title last month, having now reached a massive 2 million followers on Instagram.

To celebrate the milestone, the LSU Tiger posted a series of sizzling hot pictures showcasing her chic fashion sense and her Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit model figure. Like fellow LSU Tiger Dunne, this year, Angel became one of the first college-athletes to become a SI Swimsuit model.

With over 300,000 likes and thousands of comments, Reese's celebratory post has gone viral!

"Your absolutely Divine darlin.. Go Tigers" one fan wrote.

"Insaneee," teammate Flau'jae Johnson commented.