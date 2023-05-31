Angel Reese celebrates huge milestone with sizzling hot pics
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Move over Olivia Dunne, there's another LSU Tiger who's taking over the internet!
LSU basketball's national champion Angel Reese has become a media sensation overnight!
The 6-foot-3 forward rose to the national spotlight for her viral trash talk during the NCAA tournament. Most notably, for barking back at Iowa star Caitlin Clark – who is also known to talk a big game.
Reese's popularity on social media has grown tremendously since winning the NCAA title last month, having now reached a massive 2 million followers on Instagram.
To celebrate the milestone, the LSU Tiger posted a series of sizzling hot pictures showcasing her chic fashion sense and her Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit model figure. Like fellow LSU Tiger Dunne, this year, Angel became one of the first college-athletes to become a SI Swimsuit model.
With over 300,000 likes and thousands of comments, Reese's celebratory post has gone viral!
"Your absolutely Divine darlin.. Go Tigers" one fan wrote.
"Insaneee," teammate Flau'jae Johnson commented.
Angel Reese becomes second-highest paid female college athlete
Trailing only behind Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese is the second-highest paid female student-athlete, and 10th highest overall, per On3.
Reese has a staggering NIL valuation of $1.4 million dollars and over 4 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.
The basketball star's biggest NIL deals include Mielle Organics haircaire, SI Swimsuit, and Bayou Traditions.
Will Angel Reese surpass Dunne to become the highest-paid female athlete in the nation?
