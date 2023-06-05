Angel Reese has fans seeing double in Fashion Nova style

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU basketball superstar Angel Reese loves her best friend – and some Fashion Nova.

NCAA champion Angel Reese (r.) and her best friend are going viral thanks to matching Fashion Nova 'fits. © Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese

Angel Reese is posting viral content once again!

Reese is the second-highest paid female college athlete behind fellow LSU Tiger Olivia Dunne, and has accumulated a slew of NIL brand deals.

Recently, Reese promoted her deal with the fashion company on TikTok with the help of her best friend.

The two were seen wearing matching outfits that have Reese's fan base going wild!

The pair's matching spicy Fashion Nova 'fits include white high leg bodysuits with three revealing cut-outs paired with blue tracksuit cargo pants.

Fans shared their love for the clothing pieces in the comments, with one fan writing, "Those bodysuits tho," while another simply dubbed Reese their "favorite best basketball queen."

Another TikToker user asked: "WHO IS THAT 6”3 BADDIEEEE."