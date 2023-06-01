Angel Reese serves up champion status in NLE Choppa's new music video

LSU star hooper Angel Reese is one of several celebrity-athletes featured in hip-hop artist NLE Choppa (r.=)'s new music video for his latest single, Champions. © Collage: Maddie Meyer / Rebecca Sapp / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, hip-hop artist NLE Choppa released a new music video for his latest single Champions, and in the center of it all was reigning NCAA basketball champion Angel Reese.

The LSU superstar, who recently celebrated 2 million followers on Instagram, was one of several celebrity-athletes featured in the video, including boxing champions Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., and NBA legend LeBron James.

Reese made a cameo in the music video alongside LSU teammate Flau'Je Johnson, performing the signature "ring me" taunt she did during the NCAA championship game against Iowa.

"Thank you @nlechoppamusic for allowing us to be apart of this!" the 21-year-old basketball sensation said on Instagram.

She added: "Y’all know we are the new champs so make sure check out this new song 'Champions' Out now on Youtube!!"