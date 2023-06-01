Angel Reese serves up champion status in NLE Choppa's new music video
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - You can't spell champion without LSU hoops star Angel Reese!
On Wednesday, hip-hop artist NLE Choppa released a new music video for his latest single Champions, and in the center of it all was reigning NCAA basketball champion Angel Reese.
The LSU superstar, who recently celebrated 2 million followers on Instagram, was one of several celebrity-athletes featured in the video, including boxing champions Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., and NBA legend LeBron James.
Reese made a cameo in the music video alongside LSU teammate Flau'Je Johnson, performing the signature "ring me" taunt she did during the NCAA championship game against Iowa.
"Thank you @nlechoppamusic for allowing us to be apart of this!" the 21-year-old basketball sensation said on Instagram.
She added: "Y’all know we are the new champs so make sure check out this new song 'Champions' Out now on Youtube!!"
Fans fawn over Angel Reese's music video cameo
Reese's fans are certainly loving her offseason ventures, with thousands of likes and comments raving over the cameo.
"so proud of y'all. Hustling hard representing for all our women and our youth," one fan wrote.
"livin life man," another added.
"Oh word gotta check this out," another commented.
"Queen of the south," another fan wrote.
In April, Angel Reese made history as one of the first college athletes to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Reese's feature is currently available in stores and online.
Cover photo: Collage: Maddie Meyer / Rebecca Sapp / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP