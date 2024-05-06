Olivia Dunne shows off her perfect Sunday - with a serving of baseball!

With Olivia Dunne graduating from LSU next week, she'll have plenty of time to enjoy her perfect Sunday: watching her boyfriend Paul Skenes play baseball.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has let fans in on her ultimate Sunday Funday.

In the clip, which racked up over 700,000 views and counting, the Tiger gymnast let fans in on her ideal Sunday: watching her boyfriend Paul Skenes play baseball.

Skenes, a former LSU pitcher and No. 1 overall MLB draft pick, has been turning heads in the minor leagues with his stellar performances. Dunne, his biggest cheerleader, has been by his side at every game.

Using a Carrie Bradshaw soundbite from Sex and the City, Livvy lip-synced, "Suddenly, there he was wearing Armani on Sunday," perfectly matching her caption, "My type of Sunday."

Fans react to Olivia Dunne's TikTok on Paul Skenes

According to Olivia Dunne's comments under her viral TikTok, it appears that she isn't the only big fan of her boyfriend Paul Skenes on the field.

"the buccos need him in their rotation asap," one fan said, leading Livvy to respond with fingers crossed emoji.

"I’m excited for his buccos debut," another added.

"I just picked him up in fantasy," another fan said.

Olivia Dunne is set to graduate from LSU on Friday, May 18.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

