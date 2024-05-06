Olivia Dunne shows off her perfect Sunday - with a serving of baseball!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has let fans in on her ultimate Sunday Funday.

With Olivia Dunne set to graduate from LSU next week, she'll have more time to indulge in her idea of the perfect Sunday, just as she showed off in her recent viral TikTok video.

In the clip, which racked up over 700,000 views and counting, the Tiger gymnast let fans in on her ideal Sunday: watching her boyfriend Paul Skenes play baseball.

Skenes, a former LSU pitcher and No. 1 overall MLB draft pick, has been turning heads in the minor leagues with his stellar performances. Dunne, his biggest cheerleader, has been by his side at every game.

Using a Carrie Bradshaw soundbite from Sex and the City, Livvy lip-synced, "Suddenly, there he was wearing Armani on Sunday," perfectly matching her caption, "My type of Sunday."