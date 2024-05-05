Selena Gomez "ready to settle down" with "love of her life" Benny Blanco, insiders say

Los Angeles, California - Insiders just spilled some serious tea on Selena Gomez and her adorable relationship with Benny Blanco!

An inside source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Sel and Benny are gearing up for the next level.

The source said that the 31-year-old singer thinks she's found "The One" in the music producer.

"He makes Selena laugh," the insider said.

"He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever."

A second source piped in to tell Us Weekly that Selena's "friends and family couldn’t be [more excited] for her," and that, "she definitely sees this relationship going the distance. They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page."

And here's the kicker – the insider said that the Love On artist is thinking about moving from the West Coast to NYC to be closer to her boo!

"Selena has found the love of her life,” the second source said. "She’s ready to settle down."