Angel Reese shuts down the internet in epic birthday style and serves face - literally

The WNBA player pulled out all the stops for her 22nd birthday, flaunting her signature style in a custom Kellie Ford dress that lit up social media for its very particular feature.

With the Instagram and Twitter caption, "Time to double everything. #22," Angel set the tone for a celebration unlike any other.

The dress was a true reflection of her daring fashion sense, featuring photos of herself throughout the dress' pattern. Its halter style and long lace train added an extra touch of glamour, making it clear that this was no ordinary birthday ensemble.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement, showering Angel with compliments and admiration over the fit and wishing the Chicago Sky star - who made her debut with the team over the weekend - the happiest of birthdays.