Angel Reese shuts down the internet in epic birthday style and serves face - literally
Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese is celebrating her birthday in true diva fashion!
The WNBA player pulled out all the stops for her 22nd birthday, flaunting her signature style in a custom Kellie Ford dress that lit up social media for its very particular feature.
With the Instagram and Twitter caption, "Time to double everything. #22," Angel set the tone for a celebration unlike any other.
The dress was a true reflection of her daring fashion sense, featuring photos of herself throughout the dress' pattern. Its halter style and long lace train added an extra touch of glamour, making it clear that this was no ordinary birthday ensemble.
Fans couldn't contain their excitement, showering Angel with compliments and admiration over the fit and wishing the Chicago Sky star - who made her debut with the team over the weekend - the happiest of birthdays.
Fans rave over Angel Reese's birthday fashion
The internet became an Angel Reese fan affair, with many bombarding the basketball star with birthday love.
"That dress is everything!!!!!!! @thekellieford did that!!!! Happy birthday!" gushed one fan on Instagram. Another fan chimed in, "Wearing your own face on your dress is ICONIC."
On X, the love and birthday wishes kept pouring in.
"Happy Birthday!!! tweeted a fan, echoing the sentiments of many. "May your 22nd year be the best one yet. Keep being unapologetically you, because it's truly making a difference. Hope today is as great as you are!"
Angel's birthday shoot was a testament to her fearless approach to fashion and life, inspiring fans to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate in style.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / ReeseAngel10