Angel Reese gears up for WNBA debut with big talk: "I’m not scared of anybody"

As Chicago Sky's Angel Reese is preparing to make her WNBA debut, she revealed her readiness to share the stage with WNBA veterans. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

LSU star Angel Reese is gearing up for her debut WNBA game with the Chicago Sky against the Minnesota Lynx, a preseason matchup.

Reese, along with fellow draftee Kamila Cardoso from South Carolina, were selected as the No. 7 and No. 3 picks respectively in last month's WNBA Draft in Brooklyn.

As she prepares, Angel has set clear expectations with her teammates about what she wants to achieve in her first season at the pro level.

"I don't know if they've ever had a rookie be this confident coming in," Reese told NBC Chicago. "We had dinner before starting training camp, and I told them, 'I'm a rookie, but I'm going to be vocal, confident, and push everyone in practice.'"

As the 2023 NCAA champion is currently on her way to Minnesota with the team, she recently gave fans a sneak peek of her "first road trip" via her Instagram story.