Angel Reese gears up for WNBA debut with big talk: "I’m not scared of anybody"

As Angel Reese is preparing to make her WNBA debut with the Chicago Sky, the former LSU star revealed her readiness to share the stage with WNBA veterans.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Chicago, Illinois - Is the WNBA ready for Angel Reese's debut?

As Chicago Sky's Angel Reese is preparing to make her WNBA debut, she revealed her readiness to share the stage with WNBA veterans.
As Chicago Sky's Angel Reese is preparing to make her WNBA debut, she revealed her readiness to share the stage with WNBA veterans.  © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

LSU star Angel Reese is gearing up for her debut WNBA game with the Chicago Sky against the Minnesota Lynx, a preseason matchup.

Reese, along with fellow draftee Kamila Cardoso from South Carolina, were selected as the No. 7 and No. 3 picks respectively in last month's WNBA Draft in Brooklyn.

As she prepares, Angel has set clear expectations with her teammates about what she wants to achieve in her first season at the pro level.

Olivia Dunne reveals hard truths with fans in viral Taylor Swift TikTok challenge
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne reveals hard truths with fans in viral Taylor Swift TikTok challenge

"I don't know if they've ever had a rookie be this confident coming in," Reese told NBC Chicago. "We had dinner before starting training camp, and I told them, 'I'm a rookie, but I'm going to be vocal, confident, and push everyone in practice.'"

As the 2023 NCAA champion is currently on her way to Minnesota with the team, she recently gave fans a sneak peek of her "first road trip" via her Instagram story.

Angel Reese isn't afraid of playing with veteran WNBA hoopers

Angel Reese isn't afraid to play alongside veteran WNBA hoopers as she preapres to make her league debut.
Angel Reese isn't afraid to play alongside veteran WNBA hoopers as she preapres to make her league debut.  © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Some rookies might feel anxious about sharing the court with experienced WNBA players, but Angel Reese is bringing the same bold energy she displayed at LSU to the pros without hesitation.

"A lot of people didn’t think I would get drafted top 10," Reese told NCA Chicago.

"I’m excited. I’m not scared of anybody… Those vets on the other teams don’t care. They’re going to come at me every single day and that’s what I want."

Angel Reese goes viral after asking her Chicago fans for food recs!
Angel Reese Angel Reese goes viral after asking her Chicago fans for food recs!

The newest Sky hooper was one of the biggest players in the SEC conference, and dominated the rim with rebounds and rebound scoring.

Angel Reese and Chicago will suit up against Minnesota on Friday at 8 PM ET.

Cover photo: Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Angel Reese: