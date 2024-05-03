Angel Reese gears up for WNBA debut with big talk: "I’m not scared of anybody"
Chicago, Illinois - Is the WNBA ready for Angel Reese's debut?
LSU star Angel Reese is gearing up for her debut WNBA game with the Chicago Sky against the Minnesota Lynx, a preseason matchup.
Reese, along with fellow draftee Kamila Cardoso from South Carolina, were selected as the No. 7 and No. 3 picks respectively in last month's WNBA Draft in Brooklyn.
As she prepares, Angel has set clear expectations with her teammates about what she wants to achieve in her first season at the pro level.
"I don't know if they've ever had a rookie be this confident coming in," Reese told NBC Chicago. "We had dinner before starting training camp, and I told them, 'I'm a rookie, but I'm going to be vocal, confident, and push everyone in practice.'"
As the 2023 NCAA champion is currently on her way to Minnesota with the team, she recently gave fans a sneak peek of her "first road trip" via her Instagram story.
Angel Reese isn't afraid of playing with veteran WNBA hoopers
Some rookies might feel anxious about sharing the court with experienced WNBA players, but Angel Reese is bringing the same bold energy she displayed at LSU to the pros without hesitation.
"A lot of people didn’t think I would get drafted top 10," Reese told NCA Chicago.
"I’m excited. I’m not scared of anybody… Those vets on the other teams don’t care. They’re going to come at me every single day and that’s what I want."
The newest Sky hooper was one of the biggest players in the SEC conference, and dominated the rim with rebounds and rebound scoring.
Angel Reese and Chicago will suit up against Minnesota on Friday at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP