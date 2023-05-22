Brittney Griner puts on a show in emotional homecoming game

Phoenix, Arizona - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner put on an emphatic 27-point performance in her first home game for nearly two years, but it wasn't enough to stop her team going down 75-69 to the Chicago Sky.

It was an emotional night that saw the long-awaited return of the 32-year-old, who was detained for 10 months in Russia.

The celebrations started with Griner sinking a three-pointer, before turning to the crowd and roaring a message she had waited 597 days to deliver: "I'm back!"

After the game, she said: "I never try to get tied up into all the outside stuff, trying to say 'I'm back' – granted, I did say that after that three."

"Starting off the game, my mindset was that if I'm the first option, I've got to go score it. If I'm not, I need to get my player open. … None of that is ever going to change."



After making her regular-season return to the WNBA in a road game Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks, Griner's return to Phoenix marked another step in her comeback.

Her first home game was one big party in her honor, with shirts featuring her profile, billboards throughout downtown Phoenix, and the song Coming Home playing as she walked out to cheers during player introductions.

"They set me up with that song – oh my God," Griner joked. "Part of the process of healing was just kind of letting it out. So, yeah, I got choked up a little bit."