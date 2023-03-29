Bronny James breaks the internet with his McDonald All-American performance

Houston, Texas - With his NBA champion father LeBron James sitting courtside, Bronny James made a superstar appearance in the McDonald's All-American game on Tuesday night, earning rave reviews from the basketball world!

Of all the basketball players participating in the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game, Bronny arguably had the most to prove.

As the highest-paid student athlete in the nation, and heir to arguably the greatest basketball player ever, the spotlight couldn't have shone brighter on the high-school senior.

While the young hooper has had accusations of nepotism thrown at him before, on Tuesday night, Bronny made sure to let his skills do the talking.

The combo guard impressed on the hardwood, scoring 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting – all five baskets from the deep – in the East's 109-106 victory over his West team.