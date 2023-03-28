Bronny James shows out like LeBron James in epic JamFest slam dunk contest

Houston, Texas - 20 years after four-time NBA champion LeBron James won the McDonald’s All-American Slam Dunk Contest, his son Bronny James hit the hardwood to put on a legendary show in the same high school competition.

LeBron James' son Bronny James put on a legendary show at JamFest's Slam Dunk Contest. © Collage: Joe Robbins / Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bronny still has fans buzzing over his undecided college decision for next season, and he gave the basketball world more to rave about after displaying his major hops in the competition by throwing down back-to-back massive slam dunks!

While his first dunk was an impressive two-hand reverse windmill slam, it was the combo guard's second dunk that sent the crowd into a major frenzy!

The 18-year-old positions his 6-foot-6 younger brother Bryce a few feet in front of the rim and then proceeds to dribble up and leaps over Bryce, dunking with a tomahawk slam in the final round of the Slam Dunk Contest.

While Bronny's Mom Savannah James and sister Zhuri James giving him perfect 10s from the sideline, his dad LeBron weighed in with his reaction on Twitter.

"LETS GO BRONNY!! [two up arrow emojis] and Away," LeBron tweeted.

Bronny's amazing dunks earned him a second place finish in the competition, with first place going to future Duke hooper Sean Stewart, the son of an NBA legend Michael Stewart.