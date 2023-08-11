Bryce James' Notre Dame transfer boasts million dollar NIL worth

Los Angeles, California - Watch out NIL world, Bryce James is coming to steal the top ranks!

Bryce James has earned a staggering rise in his NIL worth after transferring to Notre Dame. © MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In the ever-twisting tale of high school basketball, Bryce James, the hooper son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has once again caught the travel bug.

After a highly expected leap from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall, he's now got his sights set on Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks for his junior year.

Adding to the madness, Bryce's latest leap is set to be a rocket booster for his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) worth, which skyrocketed to an astonishing $1.2 million per On3.

That's not just a slam dunk – it's a financial alley-oop!

This 6-foot-4 shooting guard has already cemented his reputation as a four-star 2025 recruit and is now making waves in the NIL world as the highest-paid high school athlete in the nation.

Could Bryce soon become the highest-paid overall student-athlete in the nation?